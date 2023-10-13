Mumbai News: Elderly Man Fatally Struck by Speeding Motorcycle in Goregaon East; Driver Arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 69-year-old man lost his life after a motorcycle collided with him as he was walking along the road in Goregaon East. The incident occurred on October 11 at 4.20 pm on the Western Express Highway, under the Virvani Skywalk bridge near a bus stop in Goregaon East.

A case has been registered at Aarey-Sub police station under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC Act, and 134 (1) (criminal action for any injury or death) and 134 (B) (abets on assault) of the Motor Vehicle Act, on October 12.

Lumaji Jambhulkar (69) from Tungarl, Lonavala, was walking alongside the road when a motorcyclist (MH 04 HB 5593) approached at high speed and collided with Jambhulkar. The senior citizen fell to the ground and suffered head injuries. Nearby police promptly arrived at the scene and rushed him to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari, West. Despite medical efforts, the doctors declared him dead on October 12. The police later identified the victim as Lumaji Jambhulkar, and his daughter, who resides at Shankar Nagar, Albert Compound, Malad East, identified his body. Following a post-mortem examination, the police handed over his body to his daughter. The accused, Xavier D'Souza (45), who works at a private company in Goregaon East, has been arrested.

