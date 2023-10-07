 Mumbai News: Truck Driver Charged for Dangerous Driving After Collision with On-Duty Cop
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Truck Driver Charged for Dangerous Driving After Collision with On-Duty Cop

Mumbai: A case has been registered against a truck driver for alleged dangerous driving which resulted in collision with an on-duty police constable who tried to chase and stop the truck. The constable sustained in the collision. Constable Bajrang Chavna (35) used his walkie-talkie to contact his colleague, who admitted him to Trauma Care Hospital, Jogeshwari East.

The charges were filed under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act) of the IPC Act, as well as section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act at Andheri police station on October 6th. The truck driver was identified as Sherbahaddur Gautam from Andheri East.

The chase and accident

On October 5th, at 9:30 PM, the constable on duty at Gold Spot Junction, Jogeshwari, noticed a white truck (MH 04 K.F. 3365) speeding dangerously. The constable attempted to stop the truck, but the driver ignored his signals and continued driving recklessly. Undeterred, the constable pursued the truck on his bike (MH 01 E.C. 6840).

Managing to catch up with the truck, the constable made another attempt to stop it at Gundavali bus stop. However, the driver remained unresponsive and continued driving fast and recklessly, resulting in a collision with the constable's bike. The impact caused the constable to fall and sustain injuries. The truck driver tried to flee the scene, but bystanders intervened, stopping the truck and handing the driver over to the police.

