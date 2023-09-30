Mumbai News: Fatal Collision on Lalbagh Parel Flyover Claims Lives of Two Bikers, Investigation Underway | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two bikers were killed in a collision with an unknown vehicle on Friday night on the Lalbagh Parel flyover. The Kalachowki police have registered an FIR against the unknown driver and initiated an investigation.

According to information from the Kalachowki Police, both bikers, Syed Rizvi Johar Raza alias Joseph and Cash Ahmed Rizwan Shaikh, were traveling from Gautam Nagar in Govandi to Dongri on a bike along with their friends. Joseph and Shaikh were riding the same bike when the accident occurred due to a collision with an unknown vehicle on the Lalbagh - Parel flyover. Both of them were rushed to the nearby Masina Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Friends of victim find them lying in pool of blood

A police officer stated that Joseph and Shaikh were heading to Dongri with some friends. All of them were on bikes and had set out together, but Joseph and Shaikh were ahead. When the friends who were following reached the Lalbagh Parel flyover, they found a crowd gathered there. Upon investigation, they discovered Joseph and Shaikh lying there in injured condition. Their friends immediately took them to Masina Hospital.

Following the accident, Joseph's cousin brother, Syed Mohammad Sadiq (28), who is an X-ray technician, filed a complaint with the police. Subsequently, the police registered an FIR against the unknown driver under sections 279, 304, 136, and 184 of the IPC and initiated an investigation.

The police mentioned that both Joseph and Shaikh had completed their 12th grade education and were currently unemployed. In his statement to the police, Sadiq mentioned that Joseph used to create content on TikTok and other social media platforms.

