 Mumbai News: ED Arrests Businessman Manoharlal Agicha For ₹150 Crore Bank Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: ED Arrests Businessman Manoharlal Agicha For ₹150 Crore Bank Fraud

Mumbai News: ED Arrests Businessman Manoharlal Agicha For ₹150 Crore Bank Fraud

Manoharlal Satramdas Agicha was produced before the special PMLA court in Mumbai, and the court granted custody to the agency for three days.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Enforcement Directorate | File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the chairman of Associate High Pressure Technologies Private Limited (AHPTPL) last Friday under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for allegedly defrauding and causing a wrongful loss of Rs 149.89 crore to a bank.

Manoharlal Satramdas Agicha was produced before the special PMLA court in Mumbai, and the court granted custody to the agency for three days.

Agicha had been absconding during the investigation into the case, and did not appear before the ED despite numerous summons. The agency claimed he frequently changed his location and phones and SIM cards. Finally, on November 10, Agicha was found hiding in his home in Pune.

The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by the CBI under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against Associate High Pressure Technologies and its directors / shareholders.

The ED’s investigation revealed that the loan amount was illegally diverted through fictitious Inland Letters of Credit, bogus unsecured loans, commissions to related entities, along with other methods. In this case, the ED had already conducted nine searches in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kandla and Pune.

Ramchand Kotumal Issrani, managing director of the company, was earlier arrested by the ED on August 8, 23. He is currently in judicial custody. A chargesheet has also been filed in the case on October 4.

Read Also
West Bengal: Arrested TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick's Health 'Deteriorates', Expresses 'Fear Of...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Worker Dies During Crane Operation At Night; Contractor Booked For Negligence

Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Worker Dies During Crane Operation At Night; Contractor Booked For Negligence

Mumbai News: Central Railway's ₹792.89 Cr 3rd Line Project From Kalyan To Kasara Hits 50% Progress...

Mumbai News: Central Railway's ₹792.89 Cr 3rd Line Project From Kalyan To Kasara Hits 50% Progress...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Palghar Man Falls Victim To Power Bill Fraud, Loses ₹3.50 Lakh In Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure: Palghar Man Falls Victim To Power Bill Fraud, Loses ₹3.50 Lakh In Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure: Goregaon Businessman Cheated Of ₹1 Crore In Delhi-Based Investment Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure: Goregaon Businessman Cheated Of ₹1 Crore In Delhi-Based Investment Scam

Mumbai News: ED Arrests Businessman Manoharlal Agicha For ₹150 Crore Bank Fraud

Mumbai News: ED Arrests Businessman Manoharlal Agicha For ₹150 Crore Bank Fraud