West Bengal: Arrested TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick's Health 'Deteriorates', Expresses 'Fear Of Death' While Being Taken To Hospital By ED

Kolkata: Arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Jyotipriya Mallick on Sunday while being taken to Command hospital for health check by Enforcement Directorates (ED) said that he might die as his health is “not good”.

"I might die as I am not well," said Mallick while being taken to the hospital with the support of ED officers.

It can be recalled that a couple of days back, Mallick claimed that his right leg and hand were having problems.

"Paralysis may set in as I am having problems in my right hand and leg," Mallick was heard stating.

Crying foul, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that earlier too several people died while being under the custody of central agencies.

"We should not forget that we have lost several people while they were under the custody of central agencies," said Sen.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar said, "The day when Jyotipriya Mallick got arrested, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had spoken about Mallick's death and now Mallick is also saying that he will die". On October 26, ED arrested Mallick over his alleged involvement in a distribution scam. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while talking to the media said that she would lodge an FIR against BJP and ED if something 'untoward' happens to Mallick as he is not well.

