 Mumbai News: Dy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Immediate Safety Nets In Landslide-Prone Areas, Calls For SRA-MHADA Relocation Policy
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed authorities to take immediate action to ensure the safety of residents living in landslide-prone areas of Mumbai. During a review meeting at Sahyadri Guest House, Shinde directed the installation of safety nets in around 42 slums located in high-risk zones.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Deputy CM Eknath Shinde reviews landslide safety in slum areas; orders urgent action | File Photo

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed authorities to take immediate action to ensure the safety of residents living in landslide-prone areas of Mumbai. During a review meeting at Sahyadri Guest House, Shinde directed the installation of safety nets in around 42 slums located in high-risk zones.

The meeting discussed various issues affecting the Kurla assembly constituency, including the frequent landslides in Chunabhatti and other areas. Shinde emphasized the need to focus on high-risk areas and take permanent measures to protect residents.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde reviews landslide safety in slum areas; orders urgent action | File Photo

The Deputy CM also directed the development of a policy to prioritize the relocation of residents from high-risk areas to nearby projects managed by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

