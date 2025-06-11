Mumbai News: Dy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Immediate Safety Nets In Landslide-Prone Areas, Calls For SRA-MHADA Relocation Policy

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde reviews landslide safety in slum areas; orders urgent action | File Photo

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed authorities to take immediate action to ensure the safety of residents living in landslide-prone areas of Mumbai. During a review meeting at Sahyadri Guest House, Shinde directed the installation of safety nets in around 42 slums located in high-risk zones.

The meeting discussed various issues affecting the Kurla assembly constituency, including the frequent landslides in Chunabhatti and other areas. Shinde emphasized the need to focus on high-risk areas and take permanent measures to protect residents.

The Deputy CM also directed the development of a policy to prioritize the relocation of residents from high-risk areas to nearby projects managed by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Shinde's directives aim to mitigate the risks faced by residents living in landslide-prone areas and provide them with a safer living environment. The authorities have been instructed to implement these measures promptly and effectively.