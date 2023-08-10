Mumbai News: Dilemma, Shock As IAS Officer Continues In MCGM Despite FIR

File

Mumbai: The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) is facing a strange situation. An FIR for cheating and criminal conspiracy has been filed against one of its additional commissioners but he has been allowed to continue in office.

The officer in question is P Velrasu. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has filed an FIR against him, ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar and others in connection with the purchase of body bags during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The case has been registered for alleged cheating (section 420), breach of trust (409), 418 (cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to a person whose interest offender is bound to protect) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) under the Indian Penal Code.

'Shocking': Ex-corporator

An ex-corporator said, “It is shocking that a person facing serious criminal charges is allowed to continue in office. He will continue to have access to the files relating to body bags and other contracts.”

When contacted by the FPJ on Thursday, Velrasu said the FIR was only an “information report”. “I am confident I will come out clean as I have discharged my public duty with highest sincerity during the pandemic with a clear conscience,” he added.

Velrasu was involved in the award of contracts worth over ₹73,000 crore. These include ₹29,000 crore for sewage treatment plants at Dharavi, Bhandup, Worli etc; ₹9,500 crore for construction of Goregaon-Mulund Link Road bridge and tunnels, ₹2,500 crore construction of major storm water drains and rejuvenation of rivers, including Mithi; ₹16,500 crore for coastal road and ₹6,500 crore for road concretisation project.

BJP may urge Fadnavis to move Velrasu out of the MCGM

There are grave allegations against several other officials of the MCGM as well. However, this is the first time an FIR has been registered against an IAS officer. The FIR was registered by the police department, which is under Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP. Indications are that the BJP may urge Fadnavis to move Velrasu out of the MCGM.

Read Also 29 sexual harassment cases are registered yearly with MGCM: RTI

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)