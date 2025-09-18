Mumbai News: Dadar Residents Demand Removal Of Fish Market On Senapati Bapat Marg Amid Traffic Chaos After Elphinstone Bridge Closure

Fish vendors trucks at Elphistone Road | FPJ

Mumbai: Residents of Dadar are up in arms and demanding removal of the fish market at Senapati Bapat Marg. Number of fish vendors put their stalls on the road after the BMC market was demolished couple of years ago. However, since the Elphistone Bridge is now shut, the traffic jams in Dadar-Parel areas has multiplied, and the fish vendors on the road is addition to the chaos, locals say.

Local Societies Take Action

Residents of nearby societies, including Swarajya CHS located next to the fish market held a meeting on Thursday evening on the issue and will meet G-North ward officer Vinayak Vispute on Friday. Their main demand is to permanently remove the fish market from Senapati Bapat Marg.

Activist Slams BMC’s Plans

Civic activist from Dadar, Chetan Kamble said, "The Elphinstone Bridge demolition has already thrown Dadar–Parel–Prabhadevi into unprecedented gridlock, choking emergency routes and daily life. And now, instead of easing the congestion, the BMC G-North ward is planning to restart the very same fish market on Senapati Bapat Marg that was earlier demolished because of traffic chaos."

BMC Plans Temporary Relocation

However, BMC said that they are aware about the traffic chaos in the area and have decided to shift the fish market. "The fish vendors will be shifted to the plot nearby, which is reserved for parking. Once the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market (Crawford market) will be ready they will be relocated," said assistant municipal commissioner (Markets) Manish Valanju.

Concerns Over Traffic and Emergency Routes

"Reintroducing illegal fish markets on a main road at a time when hospitals like KEM, Tata, Wadia, and Global are struggling with ambulance delays is nothing short of criminal negligence. The priority should be traffic management, relocation of market to the newly reconstructed Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market," Kamble said.

But, the market is not fully ready yet and it will take at least 1 and half to two years to be ready for occupation, Valunju said.

Commuters Raise Objections

Sayali Bosale, an office goer at Elphistone Road said, " Even of the fish market is shifted to nearby plot, their trucks will continue to be parked on the road. The fish market should be located at a place where when their transport vehicles can be accomodated."

Bridge Closure Adds to Gridlock

The British-era Elphinstone Road Bridge, now Prabhadevi, has been shut from September 12 due to safety concerns and will be demolished. It will be replaced with a modern double-decker flyover.

