Mumbai News: Dadar GRP Crime Branch Arrest Couple For Culpable Homicide

Representative pic

A husband and wife have been arrested by the Dadar Government Reserve Police (GRP) Crime Branch on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The couple is accused of being involved in the death of a man.

According to information provided by GRP police, Sheetal Mane (30) and her husband Avinash (35) arrived at Sion station around 9:15 pm on Sunday night, intending to travel to Mankhurd. While on Sion platform number one, an altercation occurred in which Sheetal was pushed by an individual. This incident enraged Sheetal, prompting her to retaliate by striking the person with her umbrella.

As Sheetal was engaging in the altercation, her husband Avinash noticed someone arguing with her. In response, Avinash delivered a forceful blow to the person, causing them to fall onto the railway track.

As the individual fell onto the track, a passing local train led to their demise.

Initially, the Dadar GRP had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) for this incident. However, upon further investigation by the GRP Crime Branch, it was revealed that the deceased individual's name was Dinesh Rathod (26), who worked for BEST. Surveillance footage from Sion station's CCTV confirmed that Rathod had fallen onto the track as a result of being struck by Avinash.

After conducting a comprehensive inquiry, the Crime Branch arrested Avinash Mane and Sheetal, subsequently handing them over to Dadar GRP. The couple has been apprehended based on an FIR registered under sections 304(2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The couple's legal representative, Smita Pawar, conveyed that Avinash had intervened to resolve the dispute between his wife and Rathod. When Rathod tumbled onto the railway track, Avinash attempted to remove him from danger, precisely when the train approached.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)