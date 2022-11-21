e-Paper Get App
PTIUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 10:58 PM IST
Mumbai: Thane man crushed to death after branch of tree hit by excavator falls on car | Representative Photo
A 38-year-old man was crushed to death on Monday after the branch of a tree that was hit by an excavator fell on his car near Mahalaxmi Racecourse in central Mumbai, a police official said.

The incident took place on Dr E Moses Road at 3:40 pm and the deceased has been identified as Thane resident Saiyog Pawar, he said.

"The excavator hit the tree, and a branch fell on impact on Pawar's car. Passersby alerted police and the fire brigade. Pawar was rushed to Nair Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival," he said.

The excavator driver, who drove on without stopping at the site, has been booked and efforts are on to nab him, the Tardeo police station official said.

