Mumbai News: Crime Branch Busts Bogus Call Centre In Goregaon Duping US Citizens; 13 Arrested

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a bogus call centre in Goregaon that was duping foreign nationals, arresting 13 people, including two owners, one manager, and ten telecaller agents.

Tip-Off Leads to Raid

According to police, Unit 12 of the Crime Branch received a tip-off that a call centre on the seventh floor of Vihan Commercial Complex, Goregaon (East), was targeting American citizens. Acting on the information, officials raided the premises on Monday night.

Fraudulent Operations Revealed

Investigations revealed that the accused were sending fake emails related to “Geek Squad” and “McAfee Antivirus renewal.” The emails carried toll-free numbers, and once the victims called, the accused gained remote access to their computers using “EYEBEM” software. They then coerced the victims into purchasing gift cards, the proceeds of which were later converted into cryptocurrency, completing the fraud.

Seizures Made During Raid

During the raid, the police seized 15 computers, 10 laptops, 20 mobile phones, and other equipment. Cyber experts confirmed that the call centre was fraudulent.

Legal Action and Custody

An FIR has been registered at Vanrai Police Station, and the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Telecommunication Act, 2023. All 13 accused were produced in court and remanded to police custody. Further investigation is being carried out by Crime Branch Unit 12.

Accused Covered with Garbage Bags

Controversy arose after police used black garbage bags to cover the faces of the 13 accused while presenting them, a move that has drawn criticism.

