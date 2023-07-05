Mumbai News: Cracks Emerge In Shinde Camp After BJP Joins Hands With NCP; Sanjay Shirsat Says, 'People In Our Group Were Upset' |

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing drama in the political world of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction leader Sanjay Shirsat has came forward with some shocking revelations in their party. Shirsat in an exclusive interview to ANI alleged that the party leaders were upset after BJP joined hands with NCP and Ajit Pawar. He also criticised NCP chief Sharad Pawar and said that they (NCP) and Pawar used Uddhav Thackeray as CM.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Not All Leaders Were Happy With Ncp Joining Us: Shirsat

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Sanjay Shirsat, said "In politics when our rival gang wants to join us, we have to take them in and that is what BJP did. After NCP joined us, people in our group were upset because some of our leaders will not get their desired position. It is not true that all our leaders are happy with NCP joining us."

"We have informed CM and Dy CM and they will have to resolve this issue...We were always against NCP and even today we are against Sharad Pawar. Udhhav Thackeray was used by Sharad Pawar as the CM. NCP (Sharad Pawar) used to run the government when Uddhav was the CM... Eknath Shinde will decide the course of action now," he added.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.