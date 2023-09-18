Mumbai News: CR Takes Major Strides Towards Sustainability With Installation Of 225 kWp Capacity Solar Rooftop Plants

Central Railway has marked a significant milestone in its commitment to environmental sustainability. In August 2023, Central Railway successfully installed Solar Rooftop Plants at various key stations across its network.

The installations, totalling 7.914 MWp over the zone, are a testament to Central Railway's dedication to harnessing renewable energy sources.

The stations benefiting from this initiative include:

Bhusaval Division – Total 160 kWp installed in August

• Nandura - 10 kWp

• Badnera - 20 kWp

• Gaigaon - 15 kWp

• Dhulia - 15 kWp

• Murtizapur - 20 kWp

• Mandwa - 10 kWp

• Burhanpur - 30 kWp

• Jalgaon - 30 kWp

Pune Division - Total 65 kWp installed in August

• Palsi - 15 kWp

• Kirloskarwadi - 20 kWp

• Bhilawadi - 15 kWp

• Valha - 15 kWp

Furthermore, Central Railway has awarded contracts for the development of an additional 1 MW Solar Plants across 81 locations within its network. This ambitious undertaking demonstrates the railway's ongoing commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

In line with this, a tender has been awarded for a 1 MW capacity plant at the new Electric Loco Shed in Ajni, Nagpur Division. Additionally, a 1 MW plant has been established in the Pune Division through Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) mode.

Ambitious 4 MW Project Underway

Taking a leap forward, Central Railway has initiated the development of a substantial 4 MW plant at various strategic locations within the network, facilitated by empanelment and operated through PPA mode. This project is slated for completion by September 20, 2023.

The combined efforts reflect Central Railway's dedication to reducing its environmental footprint while contributing positively to the nation's energy landscape. By adopting sustainable practices, Central Railway continues to lead the way in setting new benchmarks for the industry.