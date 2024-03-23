Mumbai News: Cops Get Custody Of 35 Somali Pirates

Mumbai: Warship INS Kolkata, carrying 35 pirates who were apprehended by the Indian Navy in an operation off the coast of Somalia, reached Mumbai Naval Dockyard on Saturday morning. These pirates were then handed over to the Mumbai police, the Navy said. The police will register cases under the Maritime Anti Piracy Act, Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code against the pirates.

INS Kolkata returned to a heroic welcome in Mumbai after deployment in the Arabian Sea for anti-piracy operations.

In an operation lasting over 40 hours that commenced on March 15, INS Kolkata intercepted pirate ship MV Ruen in the Arabian Sea based on inputs received by Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre -Indian Ocean Region from United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The ship was being used as a mother ship for undertaking piracy attacks and hijacking of merchantmen, it said.

“The pirates were asked to surrender but reversed course and opened fire at INS Kolkata and shot down a spotter drone. The decisive calibrated action disabled the hijacked vessel propeller and navigation system forcing the bulk carrier to stop,” said an Indian Navy spokesperson.

INS Kolkata was joined by INS Subhadra to launch long-range maritime patrol (LRMP) aircraft, P8I aircraft, Sea Guardian UAV along with the warship integral helicopters and spotter drones for aerial surveillance. Another transport aircraft C17 flew 10 hours from India to paradrop elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) onboard the hijacked vessel. “MARCOS subdued the 35 armed pirates and rescued the 17 crew members to secure the hijacked vessel. Indian Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team searched and sanitised the ship for hidden arms, ammunition and contraband to render it safe,” said Indian Navy spokesman.