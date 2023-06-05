Mumbai News: Contractors to reduce illegal dumping of debris | Representational pic

Mumbai: The BMC will take the help of contractors to reduce illegal dumping of debris in the city. The companies appointed to install two centres for scientifically processing debris generated from construction sites will also gather information on violators. The evidence submitted by them will help the civic authorities to take legal action against those dumping debrison roads, an official said.

Unscientific disposal of debris on the roadside, open plots, mangroves, etc, leads to environmental and economic problems, including air pollution. The civic authorities have awarded a contract to Metro Waste Handling Private Limited, New Delhi, to set up a centre at Navi Mumbai for the city and eastern suburbs. AG Enviro Infra Projects Private Limited has been appointed for the centre at Gorai in western suburbs.

Contractors Assigned Work For A Period Of 21 Years

The contractors have been assigned work for a period of 21 years for collection, transportation, processing and disposal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

The centres will have a minimum processing capacity of 70 tonnes per hour (TPH) and will process a minimum of 600 tonnes a day (TPD) of C&D waste. The contractor at Gorai will be paid Rs1,024 crore for the western suburbs, while the one at Navi Mumbai will get Rs1,031 crore. The centres are expected to get ready by March 2024.

“Currently C&D waste in Mumbai is being disposed of as per the Supreme Court guidelines wherein the developers have to submit the C&D waste plan and wherein the waste or debris will be allowed to unload at BMC approved low-lying plots and private plots. Now the BMC will provide construction and debris waste from all its 24 wards and C&D waste will be recycled/processed for transforming it into new or recycled products,” a civic official said.

“The contractors will collect information on people illegally dumping C&D waste so that we can take necessary legal action,” he said.