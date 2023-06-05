Mumbai News: BMC Awards Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Flyover Project To Contractor With Dubious Track Record

Mumbai's Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project | Representative Image

Mumbai: The contract for construction of three flyovers under the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Tunnel Project in Mumbai has gone to a contractor who is reportedly involved in the construction of the bridge in Bihar that collapsed Sunday. The contractor SP Singla of S.P. Singla Construction won the contract from the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation for the construction of three flyovers, a project whose estimated value is ₹ 584.27 crore.

A section of an under-construction bridge over the Ganga river in Bihar collapsed on Sunday. The bridge, known as Aguwani Sultanganj bridge, was intended to connect the Khagaria and Bhagalpur districts. The incident has raised concerns about the progress and safety of the construction project as this is the second instance of a portion of the same bridge collapsing within two years. The design of the bridge is said to be flawed.

River bridge projects undertaken by SP Singla

* PSC Bridge with well foundation over river Kanhan in Nagpur, Maharashtra

* 4 Lane High Level Bridge across river Sutluj on Ropar Bypass, Punjab

* 200 km long 4 lane High Level Bridge over river Koshi in District Bhagalpur, Bihar

* 1.056 Km long bridge project on river Fulahar at Nakatti Point in West Bengal.

* Major bridge across river Sisseri at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh

Waterways/Highways Projects

* Structure works on 23.883 Km Long, 6 Lane Udaipur Bypass under NHDP in Rajasthan

* 4 laning of Haridwar Bypass package 1 in Uttrakhand

* 4 Lane Greenfield Amritsar Connectivity from Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi Road Junction to MDR Junction

* Design and Construction of Shimla Bypass, Package-1 Between Kaithlighat – Sakral

* Improvement and upgradation of road from Malichapori, Majuli to Bongalmara, Lakhimpur & construction of two major bridges over river Luit and Subansiri

Cable Stayed / Extradosed Bridges

* Design & Construction of Flyovers and Elevated Rotary along Goregaon – Mulund Link Road, Mumbai

* Extradosed Bridge across the Ganges on NH-31 Aunta-Simaria, Mokama (JV)

* High Level Bridge across river Mahi at Sangameshwar on Chikhli-Anandpuri road, Dungarpur,Rajasthan

* Extradosed PSC Bridge across river Brahmputra connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati in Assam

* New 4-Lane Extradosed Bridge (MG Setu) across the Ganges on NH-19 at Patna in the state of Bihar

* New 6 Lane Bridge including its approaches across the Ganges on NH-96 (New NH-330) at Phaphamau, Prayagraj in the state of UP

