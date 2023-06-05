Bihar Bridge Collapse: BJP & RJD engage in verbal spat; Will Nitish resign, asks Amit Malviya

Nitish Kumar and the bridge collapse | FPJ

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) are at odds over the Sunday collapse of a bridge that was still being built in Bhagalpur, Bihar. As was to be expected, the BJP severely retaliated against the Bihar government for its collapse. On Twitter, BJP leader Amit Malviya questioned whether Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, and Tejashwi Yadav, his deputy, would quit due to the failure.

इसके जिन खराब स्पैन का निर्माण कार्य हुआ है उस दौरान 2017 से 2022 तक BJP के श्री नंद किशोर, मंगल पांडे और नितिन नवीन मंत्री रहे है।



कुछ ज्ञान नहीं रहता तो पता कर लेना चाहिए। 30 अप्रैल 2022 को आँधी से इसका एक हिस्सा गिरा था तब भी बीजेपी के नितिन नवीन ही मंत्री थे। अब बताओ? https://t.co/znt2t1E4p0 — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) June 4, 2023

He stated that the bridge connecting Sultanganj and Khagaria over the Ganga would be inaugurated in 2020. He asked, "Will Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav resign immediately taking cognizance of this incident? By doing this, both the uncle and nephew can set an example in front of the country."

RJD passes sole blame on BJP

RJD quickly reacted to it and blamed BJP for the fall in turn. The BJP's leaders Nand Kishore, Mangal Pandey, and Nitin Naveen, according to the party, served as ministers from 2017 to 2022, when the bridge's problematic spans were being built. It said in a tweet, "On April 30, 2022, a part of it fell due to the storm, even then BJP's Nitin Naveen was the only minister."

Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur - dream project of CM Nitish Kumar collapses. This is the second time the bridge has collapsed. Imagine the level of corruption ! ₹1750 crores of tax payer money takes Jal Samadhi with the bridge



THE BRIDGE OF CORRUPTION COLLAPSES… pic.twitter.com/kFKLeTX0EW — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) June 4, 2023

Along with Amit Malviya, other BJP politicians who have criticised the Nitish-led Bihar government include Shehzad Poonwalla and Shahnawaz Hussain. Nitish Kumar, according to Poonawalla, was busy organising an opposition conference when the "bridge of corruption" collapsed. "This is the second time the bridge has collapsed. Imagine the level of corruption!?1750 crores of taxpayer money take Jal Samadhi with the bridge. The bridge of corruption collapses even as Nitish Babu is busy attempting to be a bridge of opposition unity", he said in a tweet. Shahnawaz Hussain demanded that the Singla business, which built the bridge in Bhagalpur, be the subject of an investigation.

What happened in the incident?

On Sunday, June 4, a bridge over the Ganga that was still under construction collapsed in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. There have not yet been any recorded casualties on the bridge that connects Bhagalpur to the Bihar district of Khagaria. Around six o'clock in the evening, three to four pillars of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge fell.

According to Subrat Kumar Sen in a PTI report, the Bhagalpur District Magistrate, "Yes, I have received the information that 4-5 pillars of the Aguwani-Sultanganj under-construction bridge collapsed. The administration is in touch with officials of the concerned department."

According to an official in an India Today report, the Bihar government has ordered the building construction department to launch an investigation into the incident and take harsh measures against the at-fault employees.