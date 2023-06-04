Bihar: Another section of under-construction bridge collapses in Bhagalpur, second incident in a year (Watch visuals)

A section of an under-construction bridge over the Ganga river in Bihar collapsed. The bridge, known as Aguwani Sultanganj bridge, is intended to connect the Khagaria and Bhagalpur districts.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident has raised concerns about the progress and safety of the construction project as this is the second instance of a portion of the same bridge collapsing within two years.

Section of same bridge had collapsed last year

Earlier in April 2022, a portion of the same under-construction bridge had collapsed due to the strong winds and rain. There was no report of any casualty or property damage in the accident.

When a portion collapsed last time, JDU MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal had said, "We've informed the CM & investigation will be initiated. It seems degraded quality of material was used for construction."

The last disaster, however, didn't seem to make much impact as similar incident has happened in a span of one year.