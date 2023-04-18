After Patna, obscene advertisement shown on display board in Bihar's Bhagalpur; video goes viral | Screengrab

In yet another incident of mischief, a [sex worker] soliciting was displayed on a busy intersection in Bhagalpur, Bihar, causing a stir among the public.

The display board, installed by the Jeevan Jagruti Society, was responsible for running awareness messages and following traffic rules. However, someone tampered with the chip on the board and replaced it with obscene information. Video clippings of the same has gone viral on social media.

This incident happened on Monday night around 10 pm and the obscene message on the display ran for 15 minutes, stated a report.

Immediate police action

Another report stated that as soon as the news of the incident broke, police officers rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. The display board, installed above newly-inaugurated statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, was removed, and a case was registered against the unknown person responsible for the act. The police are scanning CCTV footage installed at the intersection to identify the culprit.

Second Incident of obscenity

This is the second such incident in Bihar. Earlier, a pornographic film was played on a television installed at Patna Junction. The incident sparked outrage among the public, and the station authority blacklisted the agency responsible for it.

Society President's reaction

Dr Ajay Kumar Singh, the President of the Jeevan Jagruti Society, reached the spot and told the police that the society has been responsible for beautifying the intersection and running the display board continuously. He stated that someone deliberately tampered with the chip on the board and put obscene information.

Police probe underway

The police are investigating the matter and taking necessary steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The incident has once again highlighted the need for strict measures to curb such mischievous elements in society.