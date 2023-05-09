Maharashtra: Under-construction bridge collapses on Samruddhi Expressway near Nashik | Twitter

Mumbai: An under construction bridge on the Mumbai – Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg or Mumbai–Nagpur Super Communication Expressway collapsed on Monday evening on Sinnar–Ghoti section in Nashik district. There were no casualties from the incident.

The mishap occurred near Gangadwadi, where the Expressway is far from ready.

Five girders launched earlier collapsed

According to officials, five girders that were launched earlier collapsed. At the time of the incident there were no labourers or locals beneath or on the bridge, thereby preventing any loss of human life.

However, work was being undertaken to launch another girder, which seems to be the primary reason for the accident.

Internal enquiry called

While an internal enquiry has been called, an engineering-human factor is likely to be the cause of the accident in the enquiry report. The contractor is likely to be penalised for the accident.

First phase of Samruddhi Mahamarg inaugurated in December

In December, the first phase of the expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an event in Nagpur. The first phase connects Nagpur and Shirdi, a distance of 520 km. Work has been completed a few more kilometres from Shirdi towards Mumbai, however, the same is yet to be opened for the public.

The entire Expressway’s length is 701 km, and the government officials are optimistic about opening the remaining stretch by September this year.