Mumbai's Lower Parel (Delisle Road) bridge partially opens for traffic; see pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023

Lower Parel (Delisle Road) bridge, a crucial traffic route in Lower Parel, Worli, Prabhadevi, and Curry Road areas, has partially opened for motorists starting from June 1, 2023

Salman Ansari

Additionally, a lane on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg from Senapati Bapat Marg Junction in Lower Parel West, allowing access from Urmi Estate and Peninsula Corporate Park to Railway Span, has been opened for traffic

Salman Ansari

Work on the eastern side of the bridge is progressing, including the construction of ramps, asphalting, street lights, painting, and other finishing touches

Salman Ansari

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's bridge department aims to complete these tasks and open the eastern route by the end of July

Salman Ansari

Safety measures for pedestrians include the construction of a footpath on the outer side of the bridge, ensuring their safe crossing over the railway section

Salman Ansari

The reconstruction of the Lower Parel Bridge involves the use of two new open web girders in the railway sector, replacing the old plate girder

Salman Ansari

The newly constructed bridge offers wider side service lanes and provides ample space for crossing underneath

Salman Ansari

The project's most challenging aspect was the installation of two 90-meter-long girders weighing 1100 tonnes each on the Western Railway tracks

Salman Ansari

The bridge's construction is currently at 87 percent completion, with the remaining work anticipated to be finished by the end of July 2023

Salman Ansari

Mumbai News: Lower Parel (Delisle Road) bridge partially opens, eases traffic woes for citizens
