Mumbai News: Lower Parel (Delisle Road) bridge partially opens, eases traffic woes for citizens

Opened western section of Lower Parel bridge. | Salman Ansari

Lower Parel (Delisle Road) bridge, a crucial traffic route in Lower Parel, Worli, Prabhadevi, and Curry Road areas, has partially opened for motorists starting from June 1, 2023. This development brings significant relief to the citizens as one lane of the western side of the bridge is now accessible. The eastern part of the bridge is also nearing completion and is expected to be fully operational by the end of July 2023.

Top officials actively overseeing timely completion of project

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Commissioner and Administrator, Shri Iqbal Singh Chahal, along with Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Shri. P. Velrasu, and Deputy Commissioner (Infrastructure) Mr. Ulhas Mahale have been actively overseeing the project to ensure timely relief to the citizens before the monsoon season. The Chief Engineer of the Bridge Division, Mr. Sanjay Koundanyapure, has led the construction efforts.

Eastern route to open by end of July

Additionally, a lane on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg from Senapati Bapat Marg Junction in Lower Parel West, allowing access from Urmi Estate and Peninsula Corporate Park to Railway Span, has been opened for traffic as per police instructions. Work on the eastern side of the bridge is progressing, including the construction of ramps, asphalting, street lights, painting, and other finishing touches. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's bridge department aims to complete these tasks and open the eastern route by the end of July.

Safety measures and construction details

Safety measures for pedestrians include the construction of a footpath on the outer side of the bridge, ensuring their safe crossing over the railway section. Additionally, the construction of four stairs and two escalators will connect the footpath in the municipal area.

The reconstruction of the Lower Parel Bridge involves the use of two new open web girders in the railway sector, replacing the old plate girder. The newly constructed bridge offers wider side service lanes and provides ample space for crossing underneath. The project's most challenging aspect was the installation of two 90-meter-long girders weighing 1100 tonnes each on the Western Railway tracks. The bridge's construction is currently at 87 percent completion, with the remaining work anticipated to be finished by the end of July 2023.