Mumbai News: Constable's Forgery Case Reveals Backlog In Signature Verifications Since 2016 In State Crime Branch | Representational Image

A pending case of a constable’s signature being allegedly forged has revealed that scores of cases have been awaiting signature verification since 2016 by the Signature and Photographic Centre of the state’s crime branch. The centre recently offered this explanation to CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) police regarding the case of railway constable Maruti Mane, who was also awarded for his daredevilry in the 26/11 terrorist attack.

As protocol, the centre verifies signatures in all cases and sends reports back to the police for the matter to proceed. It prioritises cases pending in the High Court and sessions court, as well as serious cases under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 306 (abetment of suicide), 498(A) (cruelty against a woman by husband or relative), and 376 (rape), CrPC 174 (the police officer is bound to give information to the nearest magistrate), to name a few. As per sources, cases from the last three years are being prioritised as per policy of the Additional Director General of Police, state crime branch.

Read Also Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Gangster Prasad Pujari’s Cousin In 2 Cases

Social activist Samir Zaveri said, “Private firms give results in two or three days; it’s clear that documents or signatures can be verified in this duration. There is inadequate staff at the centre, resulting in pendency of cases for eight years. The government authorities need to recruit to be able to file reports within a week.”

In 2011, Mane was on duty at CSMT when he apprehended two persons with around 4kg gold and Rs38 lakh cash. He claims that the matter was related to hawala transactions and alleged that his seniors ignored the matter and instead filed a case against him. Mane provided his statement to the railway police, but his signature was allegedly forged and a fake statement produced. As a result, Mane was suspended but later reinstated. He is currently with the Vasai railway police.

In 2021, he approached his seniors and requested justice. The seniors informed the CSMT senior police inspector, following which the Government Railway Police sent the documents to the Signature and Photographic Centre in August 2023.

Sukhanand Sabde, former DCP and executive president of Maharashtra’s Former Police Officers and Employees Organisation said, “Mane consistently raises his voice against corruption and suffers consequently. Police officers involved him in fake cases, conducted several fake inquiries, and imposed unjust punishment. The department even stopped his salary. Typically, any inquiry lasts a year; in Mane’s case, the inquiries have been ongoing for many years. I believe the police officers are displaying a lack of knowledge of the law through their actions. In the state police, almost 60-70% of personnel live in fear of being named in fake cases and getting suspended.”