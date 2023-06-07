Mumbai News: City Court Grants Permission To DHFL accused Rana Kapoor's Daughter Roshini To Travel Abroad

Rana Kapoor with wife Bindu Kapoor and daughters Roshni Kapoor, Radha Kapoor Khanna and Rakhee Kapoor Tandon. | File Photo

A court has granted Roshini Kapoor permission to go to the US for 22 days for an educational course, in an order passed with regard to a case concerning Yes Bank and Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL). Roshini's father, Rana Kapoor, is alleged to have received a Rs600 crore kickback in a case involving DHFL through companies in which his daughters are owners, thus making them part of the money laundering offence.

The banker has been arrested in this case and some others, but the court pointed out that Roshini had never been arrested in the case.

“The applicant's father is the main accused who allegedly laundered money of Yes Bank by diverting it to various companies relating to the applicant and her sister…For that, right from the beginning till date the applicant's father, Rana Kapoor, has been in jail in both these cases. It is an admitted fact that the present applicant was never arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED),” the court stated.

Roshini was educated in London and has travelled extensively all over the world, observed special judge MG Deshpande. The court also noted that she has not committed any breach of any condition imposed on her by various courts after being accused in the cases and has been appearing on every date of her court cases scrupulously and is cooperating with the trial. The court also noted that Roshini intends to join a 22-day course in the prestigious Christie's Education, New York, and has deposited a huge fee for it.

The ED had opposed the plea and suggested that such a course could be done online. However, the court said that such contention has “no substance” and the agency cannot propose such things as per their wish as a student has every right to pursue courses according to their choice.

The court allowing Roshini the relief and also directed the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation and other authorities concerned to suspend the Lookout Circular issued on behalf of agencies, so that the order does not become fruitless.