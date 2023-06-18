Mumbai News: Chinmaya Mission Embarks On Extended Anniversary Celebration To Honor Founder's Vision

Swami Chinmayananda |

The Chinmaya Mission is celebrating a prolonged anniversary celebration of its founder, Swami Chinmayananda. The celebrations that started on May 8, the birth anniversary of its founder, will be continuing till the 108th to be celebrated on May 8, 2024. As part of the celebrations the vision of the founder will be further propagated through the wide range of spiritual, educational, and charitable activities in India and across the world.

"Celebrations will be held at all our 300 plus center's in India and 30 countries based upon the capacity of each of them. These will range from Paduka Puja in a devotees place to 108 day yagnas that are not just the havan types but also knowledge-sharing yagnas," said a follower at the Central Chinmaya Mission Trust, Mumbai.

Mission and Vision

The movement began in 1951 but was established in India as an organizational set up in 1953 by devotees of the world-renowned Vedanta teacher, Swami Chinmayananda. He took Mahasamadhi on August 3, 1993. The Mission works as per vision implemented as a mission by devotees all around the world. "All our activities are based on vision and mission. The celebrations too will be based on them," added the follower. The Vision of Chinmaya is the inner transformation of individuals through knowledge of Vedanta, spiritual practices and service to society, resulting in a happy world around them. Its mission is to provide individuals from any background, the wisdom of Vedanta and the practical means for spiritual growth and happiness, enabling them to become positive contributors to society.

Teachings of Swami Chinmayananda

"Swami Chinmayananda taught that our vision should be an inner transformation through knowledge. Enabling us to become active contributors of society," added the follower. The Mission presently has Shishu Vihar, Bal Vihar, Chinmayi Yuva Kendra, Devi Group, Study group members, Chinmayi Vana Prastha, Swaranjali and Vedic chanting as groups formed on the basis of age. Presently the Mission is headed by Swami Swaroopananda and will be leading all the global and India celebrations.

