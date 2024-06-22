Mumbai News: Chhota Shakeel’s Brother-In-Law Arif Bhaijaan Dies In JJ Hospital

Gangsters Dawood Ibrahim (R) and Chhota Shakeel (L) | File

Mumbai: Arif Abubakar Shaikh, also known as Arif Bhaijaan, the brother-in-law of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel, died on Friday at JJ Hospital after experiencing breathing problems and chest pain. The 63-year-old was lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail.

According to a Hindustan Times report quoting his relative Arif Khan, Shaikh had no prior health issues and was reportedly in good health. The family received information about his condition from JJ Hospital and felt that the authorities were withholding details.

Shaikh Was Arrested By NIA

Shaikh and his brother Shabbir were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in May 2023 as part of a terror funding case involving Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his close associates, including Chhota Shakeel. Courts repeatedly denied Shaikh’s bail requests, citing his involvement with Dawood’s organised crime syndicate, D-Company.

In February 2022, the NIA registered a case against Dawood, his brother Anees, and Chhota Shakeel for their alleged participation in various illegal activities, including arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering and the circulation of fake Indian currency notes. They were also accused of acquiring assets to finance terrorist activities and collaborating with international terrorist organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al Qaeda.

Shaikh Was Booked For Extortion

Shaikh, his brother and Mohammed Salim Qureshi, also known as Salim Fruit, were charged with extorting large sums of money through property dealings and dispute settlements to fund D-Company’s terrorist activities. Qureshi was arrested in August the previous year for allegedly taking over the syndicate’s business operations following the death of Dawood’s sister, Haseena Parkar.

Additionally, the NIA had attached Shaikh’s flat at Gaurav Green Cooperative Housing Society in Mangal Nagar, Mira Road. The property was seized as proceeds of terrorism under section 25 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, according to NIA officials.