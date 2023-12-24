 Mumbai: Gangster Chhota Shakeel's Relative Salim Fruit's Nephew Faisal Qureshi Arrested With Drugs In Malvani
Salim Fruit is the brother-in-law of the fugitive underworld don and Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 09:58 AM IST
Salim Fruit and his nephew Faisal Qureshi. Faisal Qureshi was arrested on Saturday, December 23 by the Mumbai Police anti-extortion cell | X/Dharmesh Thakkar

Mumbai, December 24: Gangster Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit's nephew Faisal Qureshi was arrested last night (Saturday, December 23) with MD drugs at Malvani in Malad. Salim Fruit is the brother-in-law of the fugitive underworld don and Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel.

Salim Fruit himself was arrested by the Mumbai Police anti-extortion cell back in 2006 and is currently in the custody of NIA (National Investigation Agency) for terror links.

Who is Salim Fruit?

Salim Fruit is the brother-in-law of fugitive underworld don and India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chota Shakeel. Fruit was recently also held in a case of cheating by the Dadar police. Fruit was accused of conniving with six others and forging property documents.

The complainant had told the crime branch that he owned a building in Kumbharwada, for which fake papers were made. The property was sold to Fruit using the papers.

Fruit is already in jail for allegedly extorting money in Shakeel’s name from property dealings.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

Mumbai Crime: Salim Fruit, Jailed Aide Of Chhota Shakeel, Booked In Another Forgery Case
