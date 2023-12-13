Mumbai Crime: Salim Fruit, Jailed Aide Of Chhota Shakeel, Booked In Another Forgery Case

Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit | File Photo

Mumbai: Gangster Chhota Shakeel’s brother-in-law Mohammed Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit has been arrested in a fresh case of cheating by the Dadar police. Fruit is accused of conniving with six others and forging property documents.

The complainant told the crime branch that he owned a building in Kumbharwada, for which fake papers were made and sold to Fruit. He was presented in court that sent him to police custody till December 16. Fruit is already in jail for allegedly extorting money in Shakeel’s name from property dealings.

Fruit's Unusual Request To Court

Earlier in May, Salim Fruit made an application before a special court in a case where he is accused of illegally funding underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, that in the event of his demise, his family be permitted by court to defend him. Fruit’s advocate Viquar Rajguru was present in court on May 6. Fruit, who was produced before court from judicial custody, made the plea before the court.

The court directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to respond to the plea. Fruit has said in his handwritten application that he has personally always condemned activities which the agency has alleged against him. He said he has a recurring fear that he may not live to see the day he is acquitted. He had thus sought that in the event of his demise, the court permit his family to continue to defend his innocence in all legal proceedings. He added that the matter will definitely end in his acquittal and if the plea is allowed, his and his children’s honour will be salvaged.