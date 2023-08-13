Mumbai News: Central Railway Waterproofs Point Machines Between CSMT-Byculla

FPJ

Mumbai: Central Railways has waterproofed 25 point machines between CSMT and Byculla stations to prevent point failures during heavy rains.

During the monsoon, the network often faces disruptions due to point failures attributed to water entering the point machines, which remotely control the railway switches. In the past, when flooding occurred, numerous points simultaneously failed, exacerbating the situation.

In response, the Signal and Telecommunication Repair Centre in Byculla has now waterproofed 25 point machines. “By identifying vulnerable areas susceptible to short circuits, protective measures have been implemented to shield the point machines from water ingress,” an official said.

“Points located towards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) end in Byculla have been a focal point of these efforts. These points have been equipped with modified covers that effectively prevent water intrusion. Despite facing multiple instances of flooding during the current monsoon, these covers successfully safeguarded the point machines, reducing point failures and ensuring uninterrupted train operations,” the official said.

According to CR, the modifications primarily focus on the point machine’s design to prevent water from entering and causing electrical disruptions. By raising critical electrical contacts above the base level and incorporating waterproof insulation, the risk of short circuits due to water exposure has been substantially minimised. Furthermore, the point machine’s cover has been ingeniously designed to create an airtight seal. When floodwaters rise outside the point machine, the trapped air within the cover prevents water from entering, thus preserving the machine’s electrical integrity and operational functionality.

CR is now making efforts to expanded the application of these modifications to other flood-prone points, particularly those that have a significant impact on mainline movement.

“The preventive measures taken by the railway authorities encompass a reinforced covering for point machines, designed to create an impermeable barrier against air and water intrusion. This strategic enhancement aims to significantly reduce failures caused by the inclement weather and enhance the overall reliability of local train operations,” the official said.

Officials said they will extend this waterproofing measure to other low-line areas on the network.