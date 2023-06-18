Mumbai News: Central Railway Partners With Tour Operators For CSMT Heritage Building Tour; Check Details Inside

CSMT Heritage Building Tour | Kamal Mishra

In an effort to provide convenient access to the "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Heritage Building Tour, the Central Railway has joined hands with tour operators and now tickets can be booked online through the popular platform 'BookMyShow.' "This partnership aims to streamline the booking process, allowing visitors to secure their tour tickets with ease," said a Central Railway official to FPJ.

Visuals from the tour | Kamal Mishra

Tickets can be booked via BookMyShow

"By visiting the BookMyShow website or app, interested individuals can select the desired date and time slot for the CSMT Heritage Building Tour. The online platform provides a user-friendly interface for ticket selection, payment, and confirmation. With this convenient option, visitors can plan their visit in advance and avoid waiting in long queues" he said.

"The collaboration between the Central Railway and BookMyShow reflects the commitment to enhancing the visitor experience and promoting tourism at the CSMT Heritage building. By leveraging the digital platform, the railway authority aims to make the booking process more accessible and efficient, contributing to a memorable heritage tour for all visitors" he further added.

Historic and beautiful aspects of the building to be showcased

According to sources, the Central Railway has recently awarded a contract to M/S. Viraat Pramod Kasliwal-Mumbai, operating under the name "Raconteur Tours," for the organization and management of the Heritage Tour at the iconic CSMT Heritage building. The contract, awarded through an open E-Tender process, spans a period of five years starting from March 9, 2023.

As part of the agreement, Raconteur Tours will set up a Reception Kiosk within the premises of the CSMT Heritage building to welcome tourists and issue necessary passes, and identity cards, and provide guidance. The designated tour places include the Memorial in the Mainline Concourse, the World Heritage Building's Star Chamber, the Heritage Gallery near the Star Chamber, the Rail Museum, and the Central Dome.

Qualified tour guides to be with tourists

To facilitate the smooth arrival and departure of visitors, tourist buses will be permitted to drop off and pick up tourists near the Reception Kiosk established by the licensee. Raconteur Tours is committed to employing only qualified tour guides who will assist visitors and provide them with authentic information about the heritage site. Additionally, efforts will be made to make information available in audio mode to assist differently-abled visitors and other interested individuals.

Visitors to the CSMT Heritage building will be allowed to take photographs in all permissible areas of the site. However, videography will not be permitted. It is noteworthy that there will be no additional charges for photography imposed by the licensee.

To regulate entry into the World Heritage Building, Raconteur Tours will charge customers according to the following rates:

Students: Rs. 150/- per head

Other Tourists: Rs. 500/- per head.

In order to ensure a seamless experience, the submission of a valid ID card copy such as a passport, Aadhar card, or driving license is mandatory for all visitors.

For more information and to book your CSMT Heritage Building Tour tickets, please visit the BookMyShow website or app.