Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for “Sri Rameshwaram-Tirupati: Dakshin Yatra” flagged off from CSMT Mumbai

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for “Sri Rameshwaram-Tirupati: Dakshin Yatra” was flagged off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai on May 23, 2023 and will travel on a circular route and reach CSMT back on June 2, 2023.

The tour package through this Bharat Gaurav Train will cover visits to divine places like Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram, Rameshwaram, Madurai and Tirupati in 10 nights & 11 days under “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”& “Dekho Apna Desh” programmes to promote domestic tourism.

The train is being run with One AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 7 Sleeper Class, 2 Generator Coaches and One Pantry Car which is Air-conditioned, Hygienic, Clean and conforms to the required standards.

The occasion was graced by General Manager, Central Railway, Naresh Lalwani where he interacted with the tourists in the train. Additional General Manager, Central Railway, Alok Singh; Principal Chief Operations Manager, Mukul Jain; Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Dhananjay Naik; Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Rajnish Goyal; Group General Manager, IRCTC West Zone, Rahul Himalian; and other PHODs of Central Railway were also present.

These IRCTC tourist trains are all-inclusive tour packages and IRCTC has made efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests.