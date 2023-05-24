 Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for “Sri Rameshwaram-Tirupati: Dakshin Yatra” flagged off from CSMT Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryBharat Gaurav Tourist Train for “Sri Rameshwaram-Tirupati: Dakshin Yatra” flagged off from CSMT Mumbai

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for “Sri Rameshwaram-Tirupati: Dakshin Yatra” flagged off from CSMT Mumbai

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 02:02 AM IST
article-image

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for “Sri Rameshwaram-Tirupati: Dakshin Yatra” was flagged off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai on May 23, 2023 and will travel on a circular route and reach CSMT back on June 2, 2023.

The tour package through this Bharat Gaurav Train will cover visits to divine places like Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram, Rameshwaram, Madurai and Tirupati in 10 nights & 11 days under “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”& “Dekho Apna Desh” programmes to promote domestic tourism.

The train is being run with One AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 7 Sleeper Class, 2 Generator Coaches and One Pantry Car which is Air-conditioned, Hygienic, Clean and conforms to the required standards.

The occasion was graced by General Manager, Central Railway, Naresh Lalwani where he interacted with the tourists in the train. Additional General Manager, Central Railway, Alok Singh; Principal Chief Operations Manager, Mukul Jain; Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Dhananjay Naik; Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Rajnish Goyal; Group General Manager, IRCTC West Zone, Rahul Himalian; and other PHODs of Central Railway were also present.

These IRCTC tourist trains are all-inclusive tour packages and IRCTC has made efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Babus, mantris & buzz: PM to start meeting with editors and senior media persons?

Babus, mantris & buzz: PM to start meeting with editors and senior media persons?

Adani Electricity celebrates inaugural Tech Fest, recognizing employee innovations

Adani Electricity celebrates inaugural Tech Fest, recognizing employee innovations

WR undertakes the work of re-girdering of steel bridge between Ram Mandir & Goregaon section

WR undertakes the work of re-girdering of steel bridge between Ram Mandir & Goregaon section

Central Railway gears up with monsoon preparations

Central Railway gears up with monsoon preparations

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for “Sri Rameshwaram-Tirupati: Dakshin Yatra” flagged off from CSMT...

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for “Sri Rameshwaram-Tirupati: Dakshin Yatra” flagged off from CSMT...