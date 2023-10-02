 Mumbai News: Central Railway Inaugurates Waste Management Plant on Gandhi Jayanti
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Central Railway Inaugurates Waste Management Plant on Gandhi Jayanti

Mumbai News: Central Railway Inaugurates Waste Management Plant on Gandhi Jayanti

This eco-friendly facility promises to revolutionise waste disposal and contribute to a cleaner environment.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Central Railway Inaugurates Waste Management Plant on Gandhi Jayanti | FPJ

Mumbai: In a remarkable gesture marking Gandhi Jayanti and as a part of the ongoing 'Swachhata Pakhwada' initiative, the General Manager of Central Railway, Naresh Lalwani, inaugurated a state-of-the-art 'Solid Waste Management' Plant at the Byculla Railway Hospital. This eco-friendly facility promises to revolutionise waste disposal and contribute to a cleaner environment.

Read Also
Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Central Railway Leads Massive Shramdaan For Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign
article-image
Mumbai News: Central Railway Inaugurates Waste Management Plant on Gandhi Jayanti

Mumbai News: Central Railway Inaugurates Waste Management Plant on Gandhi Jayanti | FPJ

Plant capacity 250 kg/day

The newly inaugurated has a capacity of handling up to 250 kg of solid waste in a single cycle, spanning 24 hours. The facility, designed with sustainability in mind, comes at a cost of 10 lakh, CR said in a statement.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by railway officials, medical staff, and eco-enthusiasts alike, who lauded this step towards a cleaner and greener future. Naresh Lalwani emphasised the importance of Gandhi Jayanti, a day that commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's values and principles, in driving positive change within the railway system.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Plans Two Waste Processing Plants To Manage 1,200 Tonnes of Construction Debris By March...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: One Killed In Knife Attack Over Old Rivalry During Ganpati Immersion Procession In Dadar

Mumbai: One Killed In Knife Attack Over Old Rivalry During Ganpati Immersion Procession In Dadar

Mumbai News: SBTC Seeks Record Of 50,000 Units From Blood Banks

Mumbai News: SBTC Seeks Record Of 50,000 Units From Blood Banks

Mumbai News: Lift Scare At Engineering College In Bandra

Mumbai News: Lift Scare At Engineering College In Bandra

Mumbai News: BMC Evacuates 88 Of 213 Dangerous Buildings, 98 Challenge Orders In Court

Mumbai News: BMC Evacuates 88 Of 213 Dangerous Buildings, 98 Challenge Orders In Court

Mumbai News: Gujarat Man Held For Getting UK Visa On Fake Degree Certificate

Mumbai News: Gujarat Man Held For Getting UK Visa On Fake Degree Certificate