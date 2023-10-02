Mumbai News: Central Railway Inaugurates Waste Management Plant on Gandhi Jayanti | FPJ

Mumbai: In a remarkable gesture marking Gandhi Jayanti and as a part of the ongoing 'Swachhata Pakhwada' initiative, the General Manager of Central Railway, Naresh Lalwani, inaugurated a state-of-the-art 'Solid Waste Management' Plant at the Byculla Railway Hospital. This eco-friendly facility promises to revolutionise waste disposal and contribute to a cleaner environment.

Plant capacity 250 kg/day

The newly inaugurated has a capacity of handling up to 250 kg of solid waste in a single cycle, spanning 24 hours. The facility, designed with sustainability in mind, comes at a cost of 10 lakh, CR said in a statement.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by railway officials, medical staff, and eco-enthusiasts alike, who lauded this step towards a cleaner and greener future. Naresh Lalwani emphasised the importance of Gandhi Jayanti, a day that commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's values and principles, in driving positive change within the railway system.

