Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Central Railway Leads Massive Shramdaan For Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign

FPJ

Central Railway organised a massive Shramdaan on Sunday as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign from September 16 to October 2. As a part of this countrywide cleanliness drive, Community Day is being observed on Sunday.

Naresh Lalwani, general manager, Central Railway spearheaded the cleanliness drive and participated in Shramdaan along with principal head of the Departments and Branch officers of Mumbai Division at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Lalwani carried out the cleaning work at the circulating area and garden area at the P D’mello road entrance near platform 18 and at the CSMT Heritage building. AK Shrivastav, additional general manager, and Principal Signal and Telecom Engineer, Sunil Kumar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Vivek Kumar Gupta, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Central Railway, Principal Head of Departments, Other Senior Officers from Headquarters and Branch Officers of Mumbai Division, Central Railway, also participated in the drive and offered Shramdaan along with the General Manager.

Central Railway gave an overwhelming response to PM Modi’s call to offer Shramdaan, and organised activities at 155 locations on Mumbai division of Central Railway.

Similar cleanliness programmes were organised at Pune, Solapur, Bhusaval and Nagpur Divisions, where the DRMs and other branch officers along with staff and other volunteers actively participated in the drive. A total of 900 events were organised all over Central Railway as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.