Gandhi Jayanti 2023: MMRDA, Maha Mumbai Metro & Monorail Unite For 'Swacchata Hi Seva' Campaign

In a display of unity and dedication towards cleanliness, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maha Mumbai Metro, and Monorail observed the 'Swacchata Hi Seva' campaign on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Employees from all departments, ranging from finance to town planning, administration to lands, came together to contribute their time and effort in a grand shramadan event.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called for 1 hour of shramadan for swacchata, MMRDA employees gathered at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. This mega cleanliness drive extended beyond the MMRDA headquarters, as employees also cleaned the surrounding areas, including roads, gardens, and even painted compound walls.

The Maha Mumbai Metro employees, from all departments, undertook shramadan at two of the most crowded stations on Metro lines 2 and 7. They cleaned the road-level areas, concourse platforms, and other accessible spaces to ensure a clean and pleasant experience for commuters.

Mumbai's monorail is also undergoing a transformation, and the employees of the Monorail department gathered at various locations to clean the premises. Their efforts not only contribute to cleanliness but also send a powerful message of unity and solidarity among the employees and the citizens of Mumbai.

Sanjay Mukherjee, Commissioner of MMRDA, shared his thoughts on the significance of this initiative, stating, "Today, as we come together as a united nation, engaging in the noble act of shramadan, we pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and his unwavering commitment to cleanliness. This initiative, a brilliant brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a true reflection of patriotism and the spirit of 'Swacchata hi seva'. In just one hour, the entire nation was driven by one thought - the power of collective action to create a cleaner and healthier India. It is heartening to witness the unity and determination displayed by the employees of MMRDA, Maha Mumbai Metro, and Monorail, as we work towards a common cause. Together, we are not only cleaning our surroundings, but also building a stronger bond among ourselves and fostering a sense of belonging and responsibility towards our nation. Let us continue to embrace the spirit of Swacchata Hi Seva and make Mahatma Gandhi's vision a living reality."