Mumbai News: Central Railway approves sale of 9 packaged drinking water brands apart from Railneer

Central Railway took proactive measures to address increasing demand for drinking water during the summer rush; it has approved nine additional brands of packaged drinking water apart from the IRCTC's Railneer. The move aims to ensure an adequate supply of water for passengers and enhance their travel experience.

The brands have undergone many inspections and certifications by competent authorities allowing them to be stocked and sold at railway stations, trains and all rail premises.

Additional brands include Oxymore, Eiontia

According to Dr Shivraj Msnaspure, the Chief Public Relations Officer, the nine additional brands now authorized for sale include Oxymore Aqua, Rococco, Health Plus, Gallons, Nimbus, Oxy Blue, Sun Rich, Elvish, and Eionita. In the event of a shortage of Railneer, station stall operators, pantry car managers, and authorized vendors will be empowered to sell these alternative brands of packed drinking water.

Railneer facilities in Mumbai

Railneer, produced and bottled at facilities in Ambarnath (Mumbai), Bhusaval, and other designated locations, has been a popular choice among passengers. However, recognizing the surge in demand during the summer season, Central Railway acknowledged the need to expand the available options for safe and certified drinking water.

"Passengers are encouraged to opt for these trusted brands to stay hydrated, particularly during the scorching summer months. Central Railway is committed to the well-being of its passengers and endeavors to enhance their travel experience. By expanding the range of packed drinking water options, they aim to meet the increasing demands of passengers and provide them with reliable hydration solutions" said an official of CR