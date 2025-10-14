Mumbai News: CBI Court Denies Bail To 19-Year-Old Student Accused In ₹3.76 Crore Digital Fraud Case

OBC Backlash To Maratha Quota Move | Representative Image

Mumbai: The special CBI court has refused to grant bail to a 19-year-old, a class 12 student, who was booked for aiding digital fraudsters and abetting the con wherein around 11 people were duped on a single day on July 2 to the tune of Rs3.76 crore collectively.

The alleged role of the teen, Yash Thakur, was revealed much later during the investigation. Probe found that he assisted in the scam operation and transfer of funds. Accused of receiving crime proceeds, Thakur was arrested on July 9 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The release of the applicant, who is an educated youth and allegedly used his knowledge to facilitate the crime, poses an imminent threat of alerting the yet-to-be apprehended conspirators and may severely hamper the tracing of the crime proceeds,” the judge said.

The central agency had initially registered a case against a firm 'M/s SP Cargo and Courier Services Pvt Ltd' and its director Sudhir Palande. It was claimed that he duped several people and firms in 11 instances through digital arrests, Customs fraud and online financial fraud, while utilising a mule account. Thakur, the CBI alleged, acted as a middleman and was involved in the criminal conspiracy. He is alleged to have booked rooms for Palande and his associate in a Pune hotel, procured SIM cards for him.

Thakur's lawyer, while seeking bail, contended that the teen has been falsely implicated. It was contended that his first bail plea was rejected as the investigation was at initial stage, but now the chargesheet has been submitted and the probe is over. The defence further contended that Thakur's alleged role is largely confined to facilitating logistics.

Objecting to the plea, CBI prosecutor CJ Nandode said, “The release of the applicant at this stage would hamper the ongoing investigation to dismantle the cyber crime racket and nab the scammers connected through foreign numbers. It would also lead to a high risk of electronic evidence being tampered and witnesses influenced.”

Special judge BY Phad observed that Thakur's bail plea could have been given a lenient view given his young age. However, the case compels a stricter view at this stage owing to the magnitude of this high-value cyber fraud. Denying bail, the judge reasoned that the probe is yet to ascertain the role he played and bust the next ring of cyber criminals. The court also noted the “extreme ease” with which the electronic evidence can be tampered with or destroyed.

