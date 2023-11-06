Mumbai News: Cannabis Worth ₹7.57 Lakh Seized; 2 Held | FPJ

Mumbai: The MHB police have seized 505 grams of cannabis worth Rs7.57 lakh and arrested two people, including one from Bihar, in connection with the case. The duo was identified as Asgar Ali Hussain, 42, and Deepak Singh, 29.

Suspicious man apprehended by police

On October 25, the cops on patrol duty spotted Singh roaming suspiciously near the Eksar Metro station in Borivali West. The frisking of the accused led to the discovery of cannabis, after which Singh revealed that he had procured it from Hussain, who had supplied him with the same drug weighing around 4 kg in the past.

Subsequently, the police launched a manhunt for Hussain and his call details record showed his location in the Lakadi Nabiganj area of Siwan district. A team from the MHB police station reached Bihar and arrested him on November 2. A case has been filed against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and they have been remanded in police custody till November 8.

Senior Inspector Sudheer Kudalkar said, “We are working to determine the source of the large quantity of drugs.”

