 Illegal Ganja Forest Discovered In Madhya Pradesh; Cops Recover 230Kg Cannabis From These Plantations
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
article-image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking revelation, illegal ganja cultivation on forest land in Burhanpur district has been brought to light. A farmer named Sardar Singh was caught red-handed, disguising his unlawful activities under the guise of legitimate crops like lentils and maize.

The local police swung into action and successfully seized a substantial haul of 230 kilograms of ganja from the illicit plantation. The accused farmer has been taken into custody pending further investigation.

article-image

The illicit operation came to the attention of authorities in Chidiyapani village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station. Acting on the received information, a police team promptly descended upon the location and conducted a thorough raid. Singh had been growing ganja on approximately two and a half acres of land.

The accused farmer had been operating the illicit plantation for several years, evading detection until now.

The police uprooted the illegal crop and collected a staggering 230 kg of ganja, with an estimated street value exceeding Rs 15 lakh.

The accused farmer now faces charges under various sections, and law enforcement is actively interrogating him as part of their ongoing investigation. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against illegal drug cultivation in the region.

article-image
