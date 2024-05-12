Mumbai News: Missing Squad Of Pant Nagar Police Station Rescues Suicidal Minor Girl | Representative Image/ Pixabay

The missing squad of the Pant Nagar police station in Ghatkopar has successfully rescued a 16-year-old girl who allegedly left home to end her life by committing suicide.

According to the police, the matter surfaced when the girl’s parents approached them on April 7 alleging that their daughter didn’t return home after her classes. The girl, who has just cleared her class 11/commerce, is currently going to private tuition for Chartered Accountant (CA) entrance examination.

The parents of the girl informed the police that her class time is from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm, and she would usually return home by 2 pm, but on April 6, she didn’t return home. The girl’s relatives and neighbors kept looking for her for the whole day, and even waited for the next day hoping she would return. Since she didn’t have a phone for her, the relatives went to look for her at her friends’ places. Failing to locate her, they informed the police and registered a case of kidnapping since the girl is a minor.

The missing squad of the Pant Nagar police station were alerted immediately and PSI Subhash Ramchandra Hamre was made the investigating officer to start looking out for the girl. This ‘missing squad’ had managed to rescue more than 30 minor girls and boys in 2023.

Police Traces Suicidal Girl's Movements, Locates Her At CSMT Station

According to senior police inspector Rajesh Kevale, the team was formed and they started to trace the girl’s movements starting from her classes on the afternoon of April 6 through CCTV camera footage. The girl was spotted and was seen going towards Ghatkopar railway station and then boarding a CSMT local train. The girl was seen getting down at CSMT station. Subsequently, the girl’s friends were summoned to know more about her motive behind going to CSMT.

“One of the girl’s friends told us about the alleged affair she had with a Uttar Pradesh-based boy. They both belong to the same village, and she wanted to go to him. She must have been wanting to go to meet him. That's why she went to CSMT. But when we contacted this boy in UP, who is also a minor, the girl in her last conversation with him had mentioned ending her life by going away, which made us speed up the search process to avoid any untoward incident,” said Kevale.

PSI Hamre Rescues Suicidal Girl At CSMT Railway Station

Soon after, PSI Hamre was deployed to CSMT railway station where along with the railway police, they started to look for her throughout the 18 platforms on the intervening night of April 7 and 8. In the early hours of April 8, Hamre spotted the girl sleeping on the floor on one of the long-distance platforms.

The girl first refused to be rescued as she ‘wanted to commit suicide’, said the police, but she was immediately handed over to her parents. Police insisted the parents put the girl through counselling sessions for her well-being. The parents have been told to keep an eye on her as she’s got the tendency to suicide, said the police.