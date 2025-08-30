 Mumbai News: Cama Hospital Plans Large-Scale Rainwater Harvesting To Reduce BMC Dependence
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Cama Hospital Plans Large-Scale Rainwater Harvesting To Reduce BMC Dependence

Mumbai News: Cama Hospital Plans Large-Scale Rainwater Harvesting To Reduce BMC Dependence

In a bid to tackle its rising water demand and reduce dependency on municipal supply, Mumbai’s state-run Cama & Albless Hospital is preparing to roll out a rainwater harvesting project within its heritage campus.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Cama & Albless Hospital heritage campus to implement rainwater harvesting for sustainable water supply | File Photo

Mumbai: In a bid to tackle its rising water demand and reduce dependency on municipal supply, Mumbai’s state-run Cama & Albless Hospital is preparing to roll out a rainwater harvesting project within its heritage campus.

Rainwater Harvesting Plan Submitted

The proposal, already submitted to the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC), aims to create a reliable alternate source of water for the hospital’s extensive daily needs.

The hospital currently requires around 1.25 to 1.5 lakh litres of water every day, entirely sourced from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Officials say this dependence leaves the hospital vulnerable during supply disruptions, often forcing it to purchase water from private tankers.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Maratha Sakal Samaj Reopens Community Kitchen To Feed 35,000+ Protestors
Navi Mumbai News: Maratha Sakal Samaj Reopens Community Kitchen To Feed 35,000+ Protestors
PM Narendra Modi Arrives In China For SCO Summit, Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora
PM Narendra Modi Arrives In China For SCO Summit, Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora
Mumbai And Delhi Airports Match Global Hubs In Non-Aero Revenue Per Passenger; India’s Air Traffic Set To Hit 600 Million By 2030
Mumbai And Delhi Airports Match Global Hubs In Non-Aero Revenue Per Passenger; India’s Air Traffic Set To Hit 600 Million By 2030
Thane Traffic Police Share Update For Shilphata Road Near Kalyan; Check Details
Thane Traffic Police Share Update For Shilphata Road Near Kalyan; Check Details

“As a large number of deliveries take place here, water demand remains high throughout the year. Even a minor disruption creates operational difficulties,” said a senior hospital official.

Integration With Existing Water Sources

Superintendent Dr. Tushar Palwe explained that the hospital’s plan involves collecting rainwater from rooftops and open areas across its campus during the monsoon. The harvested water will be diverted into four to five large storage tanks fitted with a filtration system, ensuring it is safe for non-potable purposes.

The water will then be used for cleaning, sanitation facilities, cooling systems, and gardening, freeing up BMC-supplied water for more essential functions. During non-monsoon months, borewell water will also be utilized to balance the demand.

Heritage Campus Suited for Harvesting

Built in 1886 during the British era, Cama Hospital is a multi-storey Gothic-style stone building that still retains ample open spaces within its grounds. Hospital authorities believe this spatial advantage makes the campus particularly suitable for rainwater harvesting and large-scale storage. Once approved, the project is expected to be completed in six to nine months.

First Government Hospital in Maharashtra With Such Initiative

If implemented, Cama will become the first government hospital in Maharashtra to adopt rainwater harvesting on this scale. The initiative not only promises significant savings but also aligns with the state’s larger push toward sustainability. The administration has drawn inspiration from Nepal’s Tansen Mission Hospital and AIIMS Raipur, where similar projects have been successful.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: 16% Newborns Found Deaf In Cama Hospital Screening, Early Intervention Underway
article-image

Sustainability and Cost Benefits

Officials hope that the Cama model will encourage other public hospitals in Mumbai and across Maharashtra to rethink their water usage practices. “This project will reduce expenses, secure water availability, and set an example of sustainable healthcare infrastructure,” an official added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Maratha Sakal Samaj Reopens Community Kitchen To Feed 35,000+ Protestors

Navi Mumbai News: Maratha Sakal Samaj Reopens Community Kitchen To Feed 35,000+ Protestors

Mumbai And Delhi Airports Match Global Hubs In Non-Aero Revenue Per Passenger; India’s Air Traffic...

Mumbai And Delhi Airports Match Global Hubs In Non-Aero Revenue Per Passenger; India’s Air Traffic...

Thane Traffic Police Share Update For Shilphata Road Near Kalyan; Check Details

Thane Traffic Police Share Update For Shilphata Road Near Kalyan; Check Details

Mumbai News: BMC Restarts Dialysis Services At Urban Health Centre In Dharavi, Free For Insured And...

Mumbai News: BMC Restarts Dialysis Services At Urban Health Centre In Dharavi, Free For Insured And...

Thane Municipal Commissioner Orders Evacuation Of 37 Highly Dangerous Buildings

Thane Municipal Commissioner Orders Evacuation Of 37 Highly Dangerous Buildings