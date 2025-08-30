Mumbai News: Cama Hospital Plans Large-Scale Rainwater Harvesting To Reduce BMC Dependence

Cama & Albless Hospital heritage campus to implement rainwater harvesting for sustainable water supply | File Photo

Mumbai: In a bid to tackle its rising water demand and reduce dependency on municipal supply, Mumbai’s state-run Cama & Albless Hospital is preparing to roll out a rainwater harvesting project within its heritage campus.

Rainwater Harvesting Plan Submitted

The proposal, already submitted to the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC), aims to create a reliable alternate source of water for the hospital’s extensive daily needs.

The hospital currently requires around 1.25 to 1.5 lakh litres of water every day, entirely sourced from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Officials say this dependence leaves the hospital vulnerable during supply disruptions, often forcing it to purchase water from private tankers.

“As a large number of deliveries take place here, water demand remains high throughout the year. Even a minor disruption creates operational difficulties,” said a senior hospital official.

Integration With Existing Water Sources

Superintendent Dr. Tushar Palwe explained that the hospital’s plan involves collecting rainwater from rooftops and open areas across its campus during the monsoon. The harvested water will be diverted into four to five large storage tanks fitted with a filtration system, ensuring it is safe for non-potable purposes.

The water will then be used for cleaning, sanitation facilities, cooling systems, and gardening, freeing up BMC-supplied water for more essential functions. During non-monsoon months, borewell water will also be utilized to balance the demand.

Heritage Campus Suited for Harvesting

Built in 1886 during the British era, Cama Hospital is a multi-storey Gothic-style stone building that still retains ample open spaces within its grounds. Hospital authorities believe this spatial advantage makes the campus particularly suitable for rainwater harvesting and large-scale storage. Once approved, the project is expected to be completed in six to nine months.

First Government Hospital in Maharashtra With Such Initiative

If implemented, Cama will become the first government hospital in Maharashtra to adopt rainwater harvesting on this scale. The initiative not only promises significant savings but also aligns with the state’s larger push toward sustainability. The administration has drawn inspiration from Nepal’s Tansen Mission Hospital and AIIMS Raipur, where similar projects have been successful.

Also Watch:

Sustainability and Cost Benefits

Officials hope that the Cama model will encourage other public hospitals in Mumbai and across Maharashtra to rethink their water usage practices. “This project will reduce expenses, secure water availability, and set an example of sustainable healthcare infrastructure,” an official added.