Mumbai News: Businessman Files Case Against Customs Officials, Police Constable for Rs80 Lakh Cheating

A south Mumbai-based businessman running a gifting and frame enterprise has lodged a case against two Customs superintendents and a police constable for allegedly cheating him to the tune of Rs80 lakh.

The complainant, Ali Asgar Patanwala, 50, was facing an inquiry regarding GST evasion and was asked to pay Rs3.5 crore as tax. In August 2022, a GST officer called Patanwala to his office and allegedly told him that he would have to pay GST of Rs3.5 crore, failing which he would be arrested.

Patanwala asked for help from his chartered accountant, who gave him constable Jayesh Kadam’s mobile number. Kadam, attached with Railway GRP at CSMT, told the businessman that he had contacts in both Customs and GST offices. He asked Patanwala to pay GST of Rs1.86 crore through cheque and Rs1 crore in cash. He promised to file for a claim for money paid in cash.

Kadam allegedly asked Patanwala to bring Rs50 lakh in cash the next day at Byculla station. After two days, Kadam introduced him to one Lalit Basar, a Customs officer with an office at Ballard Pier. He was also introduced to one Nilkamal Singh, another Customs officer. Kadam took another Rs50 lakh from Patanwala, who still received a GST notice. On being confronted, Kadam returned Rs20 lakh out of fear. Later, Kadam stopped responding to his messages.

The Agripada police said an FIR has been registered against Kadam, Basre and Singh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.