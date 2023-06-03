 ED's money laundering probe exposes massive GST fraud network worth ₹1,102 crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaED's money laundering probe exposes massive GST fraud network worth ₹1,102 crore

ED's money laundering probe exposes massive GST fraud network worth ₹1,102 crore

ED uncovered a staggering sum of over Rs 1,102 crore in fake invoices, exposing an evasion of GST worth Rs 122 crore.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Enforcement Directorate (ED) | File Image

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) launched a money laundering investigation and conducted extensive searches across 25 cities across the country including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Botad, Gandhidham, Mumbai, and Bengaluru in connection with a massive GST Input Tax Credits (ITC) fraud case.

During the weekend operation, ED carried out searches at 25 locations and confiscated crucial evidence such as forms for changing mobile numbers linked to Aadhaar cards, counterfeit bills issued by fictitious entities, and digital records.

ED exposes GST evasion of ₹122 crore

The premier financial crime investigation agency uncovered a staggering sum of over Rs 1,102 crore in fake invoices, exposing an evasion of GST worth Rs 122 crore. The fraudulent activities involved individuals, including Mohammad Ejaj Bomar, connected to 461 sham firms who illegitimately claimed bogus Input Tax Credits.

Read Also
Maharashtra: ED seizes ₹18.54 crore, freezes bank deposits of Pune firm in FEMA violations...
article-image

Earlier, the Bhavnagar Police had booked Mohammed Ejaj Bomar and his associates for orchestrating a scam where unsuspecting individuals, including workers, rickshaw pullers, and hawkers, were exploited. These individuals were paid small sums of money in exchange for obtaining Aadhaar and PAN cards. The chargesheet filed by the police stated that "bogus companies were then established using these documents, and false bills were generated to evade taxes. The racketeers established numerous bogus firms and shell companies, using fabricated documents to falsely claim input tax credit."

Fake Invoices and Bogus Entities

The fraudulent scheme involved the creation of counterfeit documents, which were used to register fake GST firms. These entities were used to facilitate the provision of fictitious Input Tax Credit (ITC).

Read Also
PMAY tender scam: Maharashtra agriculture commissioner receives ED notice, called to record...
article-image

An ED official explained that "fake entities were passed on input tax credit by generating fake invoices on a commission basis. Payment for these bogus invoices, made through banking channels, was settled in cash between the operator of the fake entity and the beneficiary."

ED seizes crucial evidence

The criminal network targeted individuals in need of financial assistance, luring them with promises of monthly returns of Rs 10,000 in exchange for providing their identity documents.

The accused masterminds manipulated the mobile numbers linked to Aadhaar cards of several individuals, enticing them with false promises of financial aid under government schemes. These manipulated cards were later used to obtain PAN and GST registrations.

The fabricated documents were used to establish dummy bank accounts and fraudulent companies with valid GST registration numbers. Multiple fictitious firms were set up, and counterfeit purchase and sales bills were generated to fraudulently obtain input tax credit.

Read Also
West Bengal school jobs scam accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra arrested by ED
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED's money laundering probe exposes massive GST fraud network worth ₹1,102 crore

ED's money laundering probe exposes massive GST fraud network worth ₹1,102 crore

Shanghai-bound UPS cargo flight makes 'emergency diversion' to Delhi Airport

Shanghai-bound UPS cargo flight makes 'emergency diversion' to Delhi Airport

Odisha train accident: NDRF & relief teams use cranes, sniffer dogs and gas cutters to rescue...

Odisha train accident: NDRF & relief teams use cranes, sniffer dogs and gas cutters to rescue...

Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: PM Modi meets survivors at Cuttack hospital as death toll rises...

Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: PM Modi meets survivors at Cuttack hospital as death toll rises...

WATCH: Miffed Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot throws mike at Barmer district collector at event

WATCH: Miffed Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot throws mike at Barmer district collector at event