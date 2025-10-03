Panvel News: Phanaswadi–Chafewadi Tribal Road Remains Neglected; Citizens Warn Of Agitation

The 5-km road from RBI Metro to Phanaswadi and Chafewadi remains in severe disrepair, affecting daily commuters and tribal residents in Panvel | File Photo

Panvel: Residents and activists have raised serious concerns over the poor condition of the 5-km road stretch connecting RBI Metro Station to the tribal hamlets of Phanaswadi and Chafewadi under Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Road Remains Pothole-Ridden Despite Demands

Despite repeated demands, the road continues to remain riddled with potholes and in a state of severe disrepair, causing daily hardships for tribal families.

Safety Risks for Daily Commuters

The road, which is used regularly by school children, two-wheeler riders, and morning walkers, becomes swampy during monsoon and turns into a dust corridor in summer, posing a constant risk of accidents.

“Is the administration waiting for a major tragedy before taking action?” questioned Sajag Nagrik Manch and Kharghar Hills Welfare Association in a memorandum submitted to the corporation.

Activists Criticize PMC’s Neglect

Activists pointed out that while PMC has spent crores on resurfacing city roads, including repeated asphalting and converting tar roads into cement roads, the only access route to these tribal hamlets has been neglected for years. Complaints made through the municipal WhatsApp grievance app have also received no response, leading citizens to allege that the Corporation’s claims of people-friendly governance remain hollow.

Demand for Equal Treatment

“The principle of equality in democracy is being ignored. The Corporation is willing to spend lavishly on city roads but claims it has no funds for tribal hamlets. This is truly a tragedy,” said Sajag Nagrik Manch representative Suresh Thorat.

Threat of Citizen Agitation

Echoing the sentiment, Sajag Nagrik Manch organizer Sudhir Dani warned that if the road is not rebuilt after the monsoon, citizens will be forced to launch an agitation.

Governance Sensitivity Questioned

Residents allege that the issue highlights not a shortage of funds but a lack of sensitivity in governance. For tribal communities, the question that remains unanswered is: how much longer must they wait for justice?

