Mumbai News: Brother Duo Held For Duping Auto Parts Dealer | Representative Image

The LT Marg police have booked Pune-based brothers for allegedly duping an acquaintance of Rs20 crore in an investment fraud. The complainant, Mohammed Mansuri, 52, a JJ Marg resident who deals in auto spare parts, said that he met the duo – Dilip and Sharad Dhore – through a friend in 2005.

The accused own a shop in the Crawford Market and a room near Mangaldas Market, run a fruit-selling business, and is also involved in construction in Pune. Back in 2005, the Dhores persuaded Mansuri to invest in their business by promising substantial returns, said the complaint, adding that they even gave good returns till 2015.

In 2016, Mansuri sought Rs 4-5 crore back from the duo for his daughter's wedding and property purchases. The accused allegedly delayed repayment and later claimed business losses. Despite reassurances, they allegedly failed to return the money.