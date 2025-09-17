Mumbai News: BPP Dismisses Rumours Of Drones Over Tower Of Silence, Considers Anti-Drone Measures

Tower of Silence cemetery | Photo Credits: Manoj Ramakrishnan

Recent social media posts about drones flying over Malabar Hill during Ganesh visarjan at Girgaon Chowpatty, photographing the stone enclosures of the Tower of Silence cemetery, have been dismissed by the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP). The trust, however, stated that drones are a concern, and they could consider installing drone jammers or Counter-Drone Systems to stop the intrusion of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) over the cemetery. The trust, which manages the 50-acre wooded cemetery, said that photographs allegedly taken by drones were probably AI-generated.

Trust says drones are a ‘looming problem’ and may deploy jammers

"Though there has been no recent incident of trespassing drones, we have been thinking about it. Drones are a looming problem. We will consider drone jammers in the future. It is an issue of religious sentiments," said Viraf Mehta, chairperson of BPP. Mehta said it is not clear whether such technology is accessible to civilian organisations.

In the Zoroastrian funeral custom of dokhmenashini, mortal remains are placed in circular towers called dakhmas to be disposed of by the sun and carrion-eating animals. Photographing or entering the interiors is strictly prohibited, and only professional pallbearers are permitted to enter. The three towers currently in use at the cemetery are listed as 'red zone' in the DigitalSky portal of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, which sets the rules. However, drone flyers need permission from the local police for every operation.

Malabar Hill and Girgaon Chowpatty marked as ‘red zones’ for drones

Malabar Hill, like most of Mumbai, is a 'red zone' where drones are prohibited. Police permissions are cumbersome even for registered drone pilots. Mann Rele, a licenced drone pilot, said that at least 22 documents are required to get flying permissions. "Even for an experienced pilot like me, it is difficult to get approvals. Police fly drones for security updates during festivals, but it is difficult for citizens to use the gadgets," said Rele.

Aviation authorities earlier sought to reduce height restrictions over cemetery

Before drones, aircraft flying over the Tower of Silence were a concern. Hoshang Jal, BPP trustee, said that during the construction of the Navi Mumbai airport, aviation agencies sought their permission to halve the current height restrictions of 10,000 feet over the cemetery. The trust declined to relax the height restrictions, saying that the ban was needed to protect the cemetery's sanctity.

Police use drones for security updates during festivals, not civilians

However, rumours continue to fuel allegations that drones have been seen over the cemetery. Former squadron leader, Minoo Wadia, an aviation safety and standards expert and former Air India pilot, said, "Chowpatty is far from the Tower of Silence. There is no evidence of any recent incursions by drones. Mischief makers are floating these rumours," said Wadia, who is an advisor to the Parsi community in such matters.