Maharashtra To Extend Cashless Medical Benefits To Teachers Of Partially Aided Schools

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar announced the formation of a committee to extend medical reimbursement benefits to teachers of partially aided schools, in addition to those in 100% government-aided schools who already enjoy this facility. The committee will be headed by the State Health Services Commissioner.

Committee Formation and Key Officials

Abitkar made this announcement during a meeting with various teachers’ associations held at the Health Bhavan. Former MLA Kapil Patil, Health Secretary Dr. Nipun Vinayak, Health Services Commissioner Dr. Kadambari Balkawde, Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY) CEO Annasaheb Chavan, Deputy CM’s Medical Aid Cell head Mangesh Chivate, and representatives of teachers’ unions were present.

Expansion of Cashless Medical Services

Currently, cashless medical services are being successfully implemented for police personnel, sales tax employees, and staff of the Bombay High Court and their families. Abitkar said a similar system would be introduced for teachers, with the newly formed committee tasked with holding meetings and submitting a report.

Coverage Under MPJAY

Under MPJAY, health coverage of up to ₹5 lakh is already available to all citizens of the state, covering over 2,400 treatments in government and private hospitals. Efforts are also underway to bring more major city hospitals under the scheme. Abitkar noted that this decision will make the scheme more effective for teachers.

Future Plans for Organ Donors and Recipients

The minister also said that, going forward, the government is considering extending medical facilities not only to organ recipients but also to organ donors.

Relief for Teachers Across Maharashtra

Teachers’ associations had long demanded cashless healthcare services for partially aided and unaided teachers, arguing that many educators face difficulties making repeated trips for reimbursement claims. With this decision, relief is expected for nearly 6.5 lakh teachers across Maharashtra.