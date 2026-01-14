Maharashtra Haj Committee Appoints First Non-Muslim CEO, Stirring Debate Ahead Of 2026 Pilgrimage

For the first time in the history of the Maharashtra State Haj Committee, a non-Muslim has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the state Haj Committee. | FP Photo

​Mumbai: For the first time in the history of the Maharashtra State Haj Committee, a non-Muslim has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the state Haj Committee.

Role of the Committee

​Manoj Jadhav, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has taken over charge of the committee, succeeding Shaikh Ibrahim Shaikh Aslam. The Maharashtra State Haj Committee facilitates the annual pilgrimage for Indian citizens by implementing the quota received from the Saudi government. While the Haj Committee handles a majority of the approximately 1.75 lakh pilgrims from India, a quarter of the quota travels through private Haj operators.

​Jadhav's appointment has raised questions about a non-Muslim official being appointed to an administrative post in charge of overseeing the annual pilgrimage to the Islamic holy cities of Makkah and Medina.

Concerns from Clerics

​Shuaib Khateeb, trustee of Jama Masjid, said that while an experienced government officer will have knowledge of administration, there are doubts whether the official will understand the rituals and intricacies of the Haj pilgrimage. "Saudi officials do not allow non-Muslims to enter the center of the pilgrimage. Will the official be able to grasp the problems that Indian pilgrims face at the shrines?" asked Khateeb.

​Another Muslim from Mumbai commented: "It does not look convincing. The Haj is a religious duty of Muslims, the fifth obligatory pillar of Islam. The appointment of a non-Muslim as the executive officer of the Maharashtra Haj Committee is highly condemnable, objectionable, and not acceptable at any cost."

Haj 2026 Timeline​

The 2026 Haj is scheduled between May 25 and 30, depending on the sighting of the moon. The Saudi Arabian government has released the list of rules and facilities at the pilgrimage. Pilgrims have been told that they cannot cook in the camps and have been forbidden from carrying electric cookers. Apart from a stock of essential medicines for five to six days, pilgrims have been asked to carry umbrellas, sunglasses, plastic mats, and protein bars.

