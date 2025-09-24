Fund Allocation Row Erupts In Maharashtra After Sada Sarvankar’s Controversial Claim |

A fresh controversy has erupted in Maharashtra politics after former Shiv Sena MLA and Mahayuti leader Sada Sarvankar’s statement on fund allocation triggered strong reactions.

Sarvankar’s Statement Sparks Debate

Speaking at a public function on Sunday, Sarvankar claimed, “While sitting MLAs receive only ₹2 crore, I get ₹20 crore despite not being an MLA. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde are backing me.”

Opposition Raises Allegations of Favoritism

The remark sparked a heated debate during the Mumbai District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting on Tuesday, where Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Mahesh Sawant strongly confronted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Sawant displayed a poster highlighting Sarvankar’s statement and accused the government of favoritism in distributing development funds.

Concerns Over Misuse of Funds

“You are giving funds to your MLAs, but they are using them for self-development instead of public welfare,” Sawant charged. He further warned, “Your men are engaging in strong-arm tactics in your name, but remember, we too come from a tradition of ‘dadagiri’.”

Demand for Equal Fund Allocation

Sawant urged Shinde to rein in his loyalists and demanded equal allocation of funds to opposition legislators. “We have repeatedly submitted memorandums for funds, but nothing has moved. Meanwhile, your former MLAs are openly boasting of receiving ₹20 crore. This is injustice,” he said.