 Mumbai News: BMC’s ‘Zero Prescription Policy’ To Provide Medicines For Free At Hospitals From April
For this an allocation of Rs1,200 crore has been proposed in the health budget.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
BMC headquarters | File photo

Mumbai: From April, the BMC will implement its ‘Zero Prescription Policy’ that aims to provide all medicines for free at hospitals, cutting out the option of buying from pharmacies outside. For this an allocation of Rs1,200 crore has been proposed in the health budget. 

However, it was panned right after it was announced as it excludes patients from outside the city. Almost 40% patients are from Navi Mumbai and Palghar, officials said. Civic chief IS Chahal clarified a fee structure will be determined for patients from outside. This, he said, will help reduce the charges imposed on Mumbaikars.

Officials said civic hospitals procure medicines at discounted rates but patients have to shell out four times more than the prescribed rates while buying from pharmacies outside. “Our main aim is to break the nexus between hospital doctors and chemists so that patients do not have to pay extra,” said Dr Sudhakar Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner. He said sometimes the condition of patients worsens when their families have to run from pillar to post to buy medicines. 

