Mumbai News: BMC Undertakes Pre- Monsoon Tree Pruning Activities Across City For Public Safety

BMC Workers Conducting Tree Pruning in Mumbai Cities | FPJ

Mumbai: As the monsoon season looms closer, the Gardens Department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is diligently undertaking pre-monsoon activities to ensure the safety and convenience of citizens. With the aim of mitigating potential hazards posed by trees during heavy rains and strong winds, the department has intensified its efforts in pruning trees across the city.



A recent update from BMC reveals that significant progress has been made in the pre-monsoon works. To date, approximately 12,467 trees have already been pruned, marking a proactive step towards safeguarding public spaces. However, recognizing the enormity of the task at hand, BMC has set an ambitious target of pruning a total of 111,670 trees before June 7, 2024.

Pre-Monsoon Tree Pruning Activities Across Cities

Under the directive of Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, various departments within BMC are mobilizing resources to ensure timely completion of pre-monsoon tasks. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr. Amit Saini and Deputy Commissioner (Gardens) Kishore Gandhi are overseeing the operations, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the prescribed timelines.

BMC's efforts extend beyond public spaces, as they have also issued notices to 1,855 individuals and organizations, including housing societies, government, and semi-government establishments, urging them to undertake tree pruning within their premises.

The significance of pre-monsoon tree pruning cannot be overstated, especially in a city like Mumbai, where heavy rainfall and gusty winds are common during the monsoon season. By proactively trimming branches, removing dead or dangerous trees, and addressing potential risks, BMC aims to minimize disruptions and ensure the well-being of residents.

BMC's Efforts For Pre-Monsoon Tree Works And Public Cooperation

According to Superintendent of Gardens Jitendra Pardeshi, pre-monsoon works encompass a range of activities, including the removal of dead trees, trimming of overgrown branches, replanting, and the application of pesticides, all in accordance with the Maharashtra (Urban Area) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975. As Mumbai braces itself for the upcoming monsoon, BMC urges citizens to cooperate and prioritize tree maintenance within their respective areas.

Pardeshi said, "Residents are encouraged to report any trees that pose a danger due to their precarious condition and risk of falling. This can be easily done through the BMC (MCGM) website or application, specifically in the 'Lodge a Complaint' section under 'Garden & Tree – Permission for Tree Trimming'. The website offers a checklist of required documents and outlines the timeframe for approval or rejection.” Superintendent assured prompt response from the BMC, with inspections conducted promptly upon receiving complaints."

"To ensure safety, we advise residents of Mumbai to refrain from seeking shelter under trees during episodes of strong winds, cyclonic rains, or heavy downpours. It's important to recognize the potential danger as trees may collapse due to the combined force of heavy rainfall and strong winds, a common occurrence reported in various incidents,” he added.